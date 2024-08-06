Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 45,295,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,301,889. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.