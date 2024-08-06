XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $528,892.63 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,114 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XSGD is a stablecoin pegged to the Singapore Dollar (SGD) and operates on several blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, and Zilliqa. Each XSGD token is fully collateralized one-for-one by the Singapore Dollar, providing a stable and reliable digital currency option for users. XSGD is issued by StraitsX, a trademark of Xfers Pte Ltd, and is a licensed Major Payment Institution by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It facilitates near-instantaneous cross-border transactions and allows for the swapping of other stablecoins at competitive rates. XSGD supports micropayments due to its ability to be counted out to six decimal places, addressing a key limitation of traditional fiat-based digital payment systems. XSGD’s versatility also extends to its usability across various blockchain ecosystems, including Zilliqa and Ethereum, thereby enhancing its utility in the evolving landscape of digital finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

