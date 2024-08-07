1,062 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after purchasing an additional 274,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,044,980,000 after buying an additional 141,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $11.20 on Tuesday, reaching $470.22. 2,175,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,762. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

