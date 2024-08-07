1,616 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $9,247,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,265 shares of company stock valued at $32,066,359. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.66. 313,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.62. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

