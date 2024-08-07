1,950 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $152,843,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,089 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,080. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

