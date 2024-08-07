261 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WST traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.46. The stock had a trading volume of 711,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,131. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.55. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

