358 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $192.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $193.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.40.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675,641,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,640,448 shares of company stock valued at $623,942,587 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

