3,688 Shares in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV) Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Hilltop National Bank owned 0.23% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,239,000.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

