380 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,881,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,449,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $240.96. 611,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,135. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

