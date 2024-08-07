4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 464,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 937,327 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDMT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.83.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,206.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $821,939 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

