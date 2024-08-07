70 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $8.54 on Wednesday, hitting $522.74. 730,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.67. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

