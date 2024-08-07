70 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
ADBE traded up $8.54 on Wednesday, hitting $522.74. 730,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.67. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.
ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
