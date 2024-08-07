AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. 2,385,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,693. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.