Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Adient’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Adient updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 1,671,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,930. Adient has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

