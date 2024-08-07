Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,450. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

