Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$17.40 and last traded at C$17.34, with a volume of 57533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.08.

Specifically, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.62.

Aecon Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.87.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

