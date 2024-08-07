agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on agilon health

agilon health Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE AGL traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of agilon health by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,902,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in agilon health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,253 shares during the period.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.