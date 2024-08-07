Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.44.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $16.97 on Wednesday, reaching $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,347,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,278,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

