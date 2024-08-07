Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $85.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $79.90 and last traded at $83.41. 1,573,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,062,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.99.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

