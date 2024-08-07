Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.98 and last traded at $76.36. Approximately 7,178,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 16,721,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $197.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

