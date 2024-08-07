Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

ALIM stock remained flat at $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,693. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $290.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.