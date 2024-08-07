Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $49.13 million and approximately $927,083.17 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001494 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002062 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

