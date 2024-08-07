Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. 1,695,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

