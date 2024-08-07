Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 145,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

