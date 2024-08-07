American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,524. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

