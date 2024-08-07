American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS.

Shares of AHR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,927. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

