American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS.
American Healthcare REIT Price Performance
Shares of AHR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,927. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.