AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310,632 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 4,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.