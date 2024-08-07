AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,941. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

