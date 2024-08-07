AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,572 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.13% of Vail Resorts worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 47,712 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 433,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,417. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $254.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day moving average is $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

