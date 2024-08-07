AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $10.62 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in AECOM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $91.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,017.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

