AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $12.74 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.13. 1,048,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

