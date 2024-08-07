AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $784,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.10. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

