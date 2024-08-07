AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New $5.61 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $9.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.56. 912,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.32.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.