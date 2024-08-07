AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 13,260 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $377,631,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $90,216,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,213,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

NUE stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.19. 1,697,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

