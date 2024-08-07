AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 317,463 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 317,463 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Enbridge Stock Performance
NYSE:ENB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. 5,356,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,955. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.83.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.
Enbridge Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
