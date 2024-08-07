Analysts Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,714 shares of company stock valued at $358,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.