Analyzing Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Selectis Health has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Selectis Health pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Selectis Health pays out -3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $36.78 million 0.17 -$3.97 million ($1.30) -1.54 Dynex Capital $207.52 million 4.33 -$6.13 million $1.17 10.27

This table compares Selectis Health and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Selectis Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynex Capital. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -24.65% -651.76% -21.33% Dynex Capital 4.63% -6.08% -0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Selectis Health and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynex Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $13.35, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Selectis Health on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

