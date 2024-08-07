AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82), Yahoo Finance reports. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 0.7 %

ANAB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 31,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,648. The company has a market capitalization of $882.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AnaptysBio

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.