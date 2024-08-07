Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 1,300,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,909. The stock has a market cap of $514.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.