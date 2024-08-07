Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) were down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 532,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,095,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Annexon Stock Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $498.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

