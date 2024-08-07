Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 217.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

ATEX traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 189,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,938. Anterix has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $687.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

