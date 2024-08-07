Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 217.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Anterix Price Performance
ATEX traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 189,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,938. Anterix has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $687.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 0.86.
Anterix Company Profile
