Apella Capital LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

SBUX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,291,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,646. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.