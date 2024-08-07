Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,034,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,423,000 after purchasing an additional 206,751 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,338 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,239,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,956,000 after acquiring an additional 130,806 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,975. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

