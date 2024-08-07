Apella Capital LLC Buys 318 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,611,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $810,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,773,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,523,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.88 and its 200 day moving average is $190.53. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

