Apella Capital LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.87. 533,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,926. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $191.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average of $181.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

