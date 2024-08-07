Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,770,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DJD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. 11,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,971. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $302.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

