Apella Capital LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

