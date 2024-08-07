Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,782 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 4,239,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,073. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

