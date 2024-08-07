Apella Capital LLC Raises Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $3,704,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $114.16. 5,552,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,342,662. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,213 shares of company stock worth $22,963,593. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

