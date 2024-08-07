Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

VUG stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,611. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.46. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

