Apella Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,734,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.13.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

